A New Hat on the Market; ‘Make America Native Again’

October 15
16:49 2019
Vanessa Bowen

By: John Christian Hopkins

Hats Off to Vanessa Bowen

Vanessa Bowen is throwing her hat in the ring.

No, the Navajo designer is not running for office. Instead, she has designed a bright red hat –a familiar sight at some political rallies – with a slight change.

“Make America Native Again.”

Bowen, 34, of Albuquerque, designed that hat for about a dozen friends. But it has taken off and she was inundated with requests for the hat.

To her, it’s a symbol of the marginalized Indigenous people of the U.S. and a way to begin a conversation of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Just what time period is Trump talking about, Bowen wonders.

“Many people forget that America was often built on injustice for other racial groups,” she said.

Making America native again means learning and respecting the native culture, according to Bowen. Much of that culture – like learning to live in harmony with the environment – has been lost to colonialism, she added.

Bowen admits that her idea has been met with some backlash online, but the racist comments and “ignorant” stereotypes will not dissuade her, she said.

Born in Gallup, art has always held a major place in Bowen’s heart.

She started off as an English major at Fort Lewis College before changing to Graphic Design.

Bowen has also been an actress.

Her “Make America Native Again” hats are available at bowencreative.com.

 

