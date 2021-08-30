A New Full-Sized Ramp Coming Soon

The Stateline Auxiliary Ramp Getting Closer to Opening

Work on the new Stateline Auxiliary boat ramp on Lake Powell is going on. There is no date yet for the grand opening, but the ramp promises to bring smiles to a lot of people when it does. It should be opening within a matter of weeks.

The ramp will be big and will be able to accommodate all the boats we like to bring to Lake Powell.

“The new ramp over at Stateline, I’m really proud of,” said the Supervisor for Glen Canyon National recreation area, Billy Shott. “It will have a forty-foot access road to a staging area and a parking lot. It will be 100-foot wide.”

He told us it is designed to take on all the sizes of boats we have on Lake Powell.

You can hear Mr. Shott’s recent comments on Lake Powell, including his thoughts on the new ramp, right here:

Superintendent Billy Shott Talks About Lake Powell | News for Page Lake Powell Arizona (lakepowelllife.com)