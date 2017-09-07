A New Experience Coming to Horseshoe Bend

Left – right: Page City Attorney Joshua Smith, Councilor Mike Bryan, Mayor Bill Diak, Billy Shott (NPS), City Manager Crystal Dyches, Community Development Director Kim Johnson and Councilor Dugan Warner.

Horseshoe Bend has become a massive tourist destination over the past decade and in response to that Page city officials, members of The Glen Canyon National Recreation area and officials from the state and county have come up with a plan.

On Thursday, ground was broken on a brand new trail, and representatives from all the groups were in attendance. Page Mayor Bill Diak said, “Six years ago discussions began,” he said. “It’s been a long process; a lot of pencils to paper”.

Deborah Lister a representative for District Supervisor Lena Fowler reiterated Mayor Diak’s statement and added that the county is happy that the wonderful project is finally happening.

Currently visitors to horseshoe bend have to climb over a large hill to view the spectacle. The new project will change all that. This new trail will replace the current one and, rather than climbing over it, we will go around the hill.

Not only that, but the new trail will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). New shaded areas will also be added.

Sean Hammond from Arizona State Parks and Trails Grants and ADA Office stated, “I get to give money away; it’s the favorite part of my job”.

Hammond also mentioned that the Horseshoe Bend project was one of forty or more grant applications he received in January, and this one stood out.

The other big player in the project is the National Park Service. Billy Shott who is The Superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, said that the greatest thing a person can do is achieve something that people say that they can’t.

Shott was referencing the magnitude and the effort required to make this project a reality.

Glen Canyon Natural History Association also played a big role in the project. NHA Director Martin Stamat mentioned that they are pushing for more visitations and sustainability, as well as a quality experience for everybody.

Phase one of the project is estimated to be completed by the summer of next year, and a phase two is in the works, and is expected to include parking lot expansions and improvements.