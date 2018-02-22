A New Ballistic Vest for Page PD’s K9

Page Sorority Beta Mu Donates $1,500 to Purchase Ballistic Vest for Page PD’s

The Page Police Department accepted a donation in the amount of $1,500 from the Beta Mu sorority to purchase a ballistic vest for Page PD’s K9, Hasy. Members of the Beta Mu sorority presented the check to Mayor Diak, Chief Balkcom, and Page PD’s K9 handler, Officer Thinn. The presentation of the check took place this evening at the Substance Abuse Task Force’s meeting at the Page Library.

Beta Mu holds annual fundraisers with proceeds benefiting the community. The fundraisers include the Christmas in November Craft Fair and the Live Christmas Wreath Sale.

With the recent addition of K9 Hasy to the Page Police Department, the Beta Mu sorority took action to help keep her safe by using this year’s funds to purchase a K9 ballistic vest. The vest will protect Hasy while she is performing her duties.

K9 Hasy was acquired by the Page Police Department on December 3, 2017 and was funded in part by the Page Substance Abuse Task Force. The task force also funded the conversion of one of the Page PD vehicles to accommodate K9 functions. K9 Hasy is a dual-purpose canine, used for drug investigations and general patrol duties. Hasy is certified to detect a variety of illegal drugs as well as associated paraphernalia. In the future, Hasy will be certified to conduct a variety of additional functions including the apprehension of criminal suspects, search & rescue, building and vehicle searches in support of officer safety, and locating items discarded by criminal suspects.