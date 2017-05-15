A Need to Know

Jackie Y. Burbank of Chinle is a Vietnam veteran and a man who wants an answer from the Navajo Election Supervisors. Mr. Burbank wants to know when they are going to release the results from the 2014 general election.

It was in 2014 when Lechee native and Page High School graduate Chris Deschene ran for the position of Navajo President. The race became contentious because it was rumored that Deschene could not speak Navajo; a prerequisite to being the Nation’s President.

Deschene, who now works for the Indian Affairs office in Washington, DC, for the US Government, always denied not being able to speak Navajo. In fact, on one occasion, when asked to do so at 93.3 Jack FM in Page, he did speak Navajo.

In talking to Lake Powell Communications, Mr. Burbank’s point is not to change the outcome, no matter what the results show. He tells us a lot of money has been wasted on that election and the people of the Navajo Nation have a right to know what happened; what the results are.

On top of that hundreds, if not thousands, of Navajo Nation residents voted from out-of-town, and in some cases, from out-of-country in 2014.

Burbank told us he did indeed vote for Mr. Deschene, because he is a US Marine. But he reiterated that no matter what the results from 2014 are, he is not looking for any change. He just feels the people of the Navajo Nation have a right to know.

After the election was cancelled by the Navajo Supreme Court, a special election was held where current President Russell Begaye defeated former Navajo President Joe Shirley.

Mr. Burbank says he has been promised, not necessarily the results, but at least an answer to his request, within the next couple of weeks from the Nation’s Attorney General’s office.