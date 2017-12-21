A Navajo Rodeo Champion

The Navajo Nation had only one entrant in the National Finals Rodeo this year, but that was all they needed.

Erich Rogers – and his heeler, Cory Petska – became 2017 team roper world champions at the NFR championship in Las Vegas.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye was quick to praise the new champion.

“Erich Rogers’ victory goes to show you that Navajos can compete at the world-class level and win,” Begaye said. “As leaders, we are pleased to support all of our athletes and with each achievement, they are clearing the path for future generations to succeed.”

Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez also congratulated Rogers and Petska.

“The Navajo Nation is full of great talent and this shows the diversity of the Navajo athlete,” Nez said. “We look forward to seeing more in the future.”

Other top Navajo athletes include baseball star Jacoby Ellsbury, golfer Ricky Fowler and Ultimate Fighting champion Nicco Montaño.

Rogers is from Round Rock, Ariz.

The NFR Championship includes 10 rounds in 10 days. By the end of the event, the team with the most money earned over the course of the year won the title of World Champion.

Last year, Rogers finished 5th in the world standings with earnings of $189,185.

Among the 2017 highlight wins, there was the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show in Fort Worth, Texas; Big Sky Pro Rodeo Roundup in Great Falls, Mont.; and Sheridan Wyoming Rodeo in Sheridan, Wyo.

Rogers and Petska have been among the top of the world standings since the beginning of the year.

Upon entering the NFR, Rogers was in second place with only $265 behind frontrunner Kaleb Driggers.