A Mistrial for Jones?

A dozen jurors hold the fate of the former Northern Arizona University student accused in a campus shooting in their hands.

After closing arguments wrapped up yesterday, it’s now time for the 12 members of the jury to decide what charges, if any, Steven Jones is guilty of.

If convicted of the most serious of the charges, first-degree murder, Jones will face life in prison. Jones also can be found guilty of lesser charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter, or negligent homicide. Jones faces sic counts of aggravated assault as well.

However, will the jury get to even make that decision?

Today, Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton sent the jury home. Issues arose over the prosecution’s closing statements leading Slayton to call for a hearing tomorrow to sort things out.

Jones’s attorney’s are asking the judge to declare a mistrial.