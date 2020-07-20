A Message From the CCC President

We take the word “community” seriously. It’s a part of our name, and being involved in communities across Coconino County is integral to our philosophy as a college. That’s why those of us at the college were so excited when nearly 60 people and agencies from all over the county took the time to expertly craft and submit floats to the virtual Coconino County Community Shoebox Parade hosted by CCC. For a list of the winning floats and to get a look at the parade, see the story below. As this pandemic unfolds around us, many people shared with me that they found it comforting to enjoy the creativity and the passion displayed in the shoe-box parade, and my hope is that others did as well. Here at CCC, we work hard to provide a quality education to everybody who comes to us looking for help to reinvent their lives through education – whether it be to learn a new skill, embark on a different career, or to begin the educational journey on the way to a four-year university. CCC’s dedicated faculty, passionate experts in their fields, are working hard to make the experience deeply satisfying and fruitful. In the related story below, you will see that we are planning to deliver an affordable education with a minimum of disruption this fall – no matter what the future may bring. So, while the pandemic may have us all feeling uncertain right now, I’d like to assure everybody who is seeking help in re-imagining or re-envisioning their lives that CCC is here for you. CCC is a great place to be. Onward! Náás! Adelante! Colleen Smith CCC President