A Meet & Greet with City Manager Candidates

There was a nice turnout Thursday at Page City Council Chambers for a meet & greet for two candidates under consideration to be the next permanent Page City Manager.

Darren Coldwell is from Troy, Montana, where he is the County Administrator for Lincoln County. He told us that Lincoln County is in the very northwest corner of Montana, ten miles from Idaho and fifty miles from Canada.

Mr. Coldwell said that the tourism situation there, is similar to Page’s, as they are only about a hundred miles from Glacier Park.

“We are on Highway-2 and you have to go through Troy to get to Glacier Park,” he said. “So we’re trying to get the tourists, rather than have people just stopping for gas, and having them spend a little money.”

He said he loves Page, and thinks, financially; it’s in a better situation than Lincoln County.

“The largest mine in the community just closed, and it has cost about four hundred jobs,” he added. “And you guys are real similar with the power plant shutting down.”

The other candidate for City Manager who was there yesterday was James Patrick, who is also from Montana; Kalispell, Montana. Kalispell is about 110-miles from Troy, where Mr. Coldwell is living.

Mr. Patrick says he is semi-retired but has a couple of businesses that he runs.

“My last city manager position was in Storm Lake, Iowa in 2017,” he told us.

Storm Lake is about 150-miles northwest of Des Moines.

“After leaving there I came back to Kalispell and we’ve made that our home right now,” he said. “I’m at the point where I want to go back to work and this (Page) is a beautiful place to come to.”

Mr. Patrick said he was very impressed at how clean Page was as he made his way around.

“I like how well kept the parks and the faculties are,” he said. “It’s busy; it’s a busy place, with a lot of change happening.”

Both of the candidates’ wives were also at the get-together Thursday. At some point very soon Page City Council will choose the next permanent City Manager.