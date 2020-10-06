A Love Story for an Otter

Love Story ‘Otter’ Than You Think

By John Christian Hopkins

Harris was determined to find love again – one way or the otter.

Harris, a 10-year-old short-clawed Asian otter, lost his name recently lost his mate at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in Cornwall, England. His mate, Apricot was apparently a cougar as she was six years older than Harris. Sixteen years is about the top lifespan for an otter.

With Apricot’s demise Harris found himself alone for the first time in four years.

But Harris wasn’t about to give up; he began looking for love in all the wrong places.

He may have tried dating a beaver, but she was reportedly too ‘dam’ hard to get along with. Next, Harris found a sea tortoise, but she wouldn’t come out of her shell.

Life had been harder for Harris the Otter. He had been rejected by his own family years earlier.

Just when Harris’ future looked ‘otterly’ bleak, the humans at the Cornwall sanctuary decided get involved. They created a dating profile at a fake dating site called “Fishing for Love.”

“I am very attentive, I love a cuddle, and I am a very good listener,” Harris’ profile claimed. “I will love you like no otter.”

Hoping to land his Cinderella, Harris found a Pumpkin instead.

Pumpkin is a female otter living at the Sea Life Scarborough Sanctuary. She had recently lost her mate as well.

Otters tend to mate for life, so romance seemed out of reach for both of them. But Harris’ wooing word won over Pumpkin.

Matching the pair was nerve-wracking, but Harris was moved to Scarborough, where he would be more likely to accept her dominance.

As for Harris, he appears happy – knowing he could never find a hotter otter than Pumpkin.

Featured Photo: Harris (left) and Apricot (CNN Photo)