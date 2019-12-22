A Loss and a Win for the Page Sand Devils

There were a couple of big basketball games in the Snowflake High School gym on Saturday! The Sand Devils split the two contests.

Game # 1 saw the Sand Devil ladies lose to Snowflake by a score of 58-42.

In game # 2, the boys of Page knocked-off Snowflake in a non-conference game on Saturday 54-50.

Next up on the schedule for Coach Whitehorse’s ladies is the Gator Classic. No, it’s not in Florida! It’s in Henderson, Nevada, and it gets under way the day after Christmas.

For Coach Smith’s guys, they’ve got some time to enjoy the holiday season, and for some, it’s a time to get healthy.

The guys and the girls will both be in action Saturday January 4th when they’ll take on visiting Sedona at Page High School.

The girls play at 2:30 p.m. on the 4th of January, and the boys play at 4.