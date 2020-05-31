A Look at Last Wednesday’s Page City Council Meeting (May 27)

Page City Council Made Their Decisions Quickly Wednesday

It did not take long for the Page City Council to work their way through their regular meeting agenda this past Wednesday (May 27). A quick paced 47-minutes saw council get into an “approval” mood through most of the items they were handed.

Among those items was the scheduling of a Public Hearing on the city’s 2020/2021 budget. That Public Hearing will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 in council chambers.

The city’s Police Chief, Drew Sanders, spoke before Council on Wednesday concerning equipment for six new leased vehicles for his department.

A contract with Premier Vehicle Installation had to be amended after the company that was going to place the decals on the new cruisers had been absorbed by Premier since the time the contracts had been signed for the two entities. It meant that Premier’s contract with the city had gone

over the $10,000 mark and had to be considered by council for approval.

After Chief Sanders spoke, that amendment to the Premier contract was quickly approved with no dissenting votes from Counselors.

The “no dissenting” vote path was one Council stayed with most of the night. They quickly unanimously approved a liquor license application from the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses for Min Jo Kim and New York Teriyaki.

The same was true with State 48 Tavern, which was seeking an Extension of Premises/Patio Permit.

There was brief discussion concerning a zoning amendment to allow for assisted living homes in the Residential Multi-Family District (Ordinance 671-20). But again, the vote was unanimous.

Among other things, City Council also said OK with no dissenting votes for a General Plan Land Use Map amendment for 34-acres of City Property adjacent to the City Amphitheater. On those same 34-acres Council approved a zoning change that will apparently lead to an RV park.