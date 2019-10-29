A Little Girl Lost & A Happy Ending in Page

These were some Very Scary Moments for the Slosser Family!

And a couple of heroes stepped into the light on Friday, October 18 in Page. We told you of the story before on the radio; of how 5-year old Eeva walked away from her grandpa’s campsite at Page-Lake Powell Campground. It was late in the afternoon and darkness was approaching, said her grandfather, Rob Slosser.

“That little Eeva just took off and started running up that big hill there,” said Mr. Slosser. “We had no idea where she was.”

He said the family searched for a half-hour before getting other people at the campground involved, as well. When it was getting dark he called 9-1-1.

“Grandpa,” told Lake Powell Communications that those who responded to the emergency call, and even the campground volunteers who helped in the search; he said he appreciated their help so very much.

The Page Police and Fire Departments were among those who came and helped in the search. And so did the Arizona Department of Public Safety, in the persons of Trooper Shaun Stice and Trooper Jacob Perger.

“I want to do a great big shout-out to all of them; thank you so very much,” exclaimed Mr. Slosser.

He told us how Eeva’s grandmother, their son Michael (Eeva’s dad) were so relieved when the little girl was found and brought back to camp by the State Troopers.

Because Mr. Slosser came forward, showing appreciation to everyone, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Public Safety told Lake Powell Communications; “The chain of command of these troopers was notified and they will be commended for their efforts.”

It’s always a good story when there’s a happy ending….and this story had a very happy ending. 5-year old Eeva is doing just great.

But hopefully, in the future, she will be just a little less adventurous.