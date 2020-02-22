News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

A Little Bit of Weekend Weather in the Area

A Little Bit of Weekend Weather in the Area
February 22
07:28 2020
Print This Article

Click to enlarge

There is a storm system impacting parts of northern Arizona through early Sunday morning.

Slippery conditions are possible on higher elevation roads with difficult travel on unimproved roads.
Key Points:
 
  • A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for northern Gila County
  • A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau from 8 pm this evening through 5 pm Sunday.
  • Slight changes to precipitation and snowfall amounts.
  • A storm system continues to move across the region, exiting the state by Sunday morning producing moderate rain accumulations throughout the day today and into Sunday.
  • Accumulating snow is expected at higher elevations, with the most significant accumulations currently forecast on the Kaibab Plateau and peaks above about 8000 feet.

Page Weather: Saturday; rain and a high of 46. Sunday; Partly cloudy with a high of 57.

Kanab and St. George; Rain today with a high near 50.  Sunday; Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s.

A Little Bit of Weekend Weather in the Area - overview

Summary: A Little Bit of Weekend Weather in the Area

Tags
national weather serviceNorthern Arizonastorm

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.