A Little Bit of Weekend Weather in the Area
February 22
07:28 2020
There is a storm system impacting parts of northern Arizona through early Sunday morning.
Slippery conditions are possible on higher elevation roads with difficult travel on unimproved roads.
Key Points:
- A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for northern Gila County
- A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau from 8 pm this evening through 5 pm Sunday.
- Slight changes to precipitation and snowfall amounts.
- A storm system continues to move across the region, exiting the state by Sunday morning producing moderate rain accumulations throughout the day today and into Sunday.
- Accumulating snow is expected at higher elevations, with the most significant accumulations currently forecast on the Kaibab Plateau and peaks above about 8000 feet.
Page Weather: Saturday; rain and a high of 46. Sunday; Partly cloudy with a high of 57.
Kanab and St. George; Rain today with a high near 50. Sunday; Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s.