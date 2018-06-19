A Little About the Bighorn Battle

Most people know about the Battle of the Little Bighorn, by George.

Or think they do. But myth and fact often travel different trails. So here’s the lowdown on the big Montana throwdown:

The entire 7th Cavalry was wiped out.

Not true. About 600 members of the 7th U.S. Cavalry took part in the Battle of the Little Bighorn; about two-thirds of them survived the battle. The misconception is due to most people confusing the Battle of the Little Bighorn with Custer’s Last Stand.

The Last Stand.

The Battle of the Little Bighorn lasted two days – June 25-26, 1876. This includes the entire battlefield, involving Major Marcus Reno’s ill-fated charge into the Indian encampment and the desperate defense on Reno Hill. Most of the soldiers in the Reno Hill part of the battle survived.

Custer’s Last Stand refers to a particular segment of the battle, where General George Armstrong Custer and about 220 men with him were completely wiped out. Indians said the Last Stand lasted “about as long as it takes a hungry man to eat a sandwich.”

Custer Family Tragedy.

The death of the Boy General wasn’t the only blow to the Custer family that day. Also killed on June 25 were Captain Tom Custer (a two-time winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor), Boston Custer, a civilian, Autie Reed, the general’s nephew and Captain James Calhoun, married to Custer’s sister, Margaret.

Sitting Bull led the Indians to victory.

Sitting Bull was credited with being the mastermind behind the battle. In the days immediately following the battle, newspapers – doubting an Indian could plan a battle on his own – reported that white renegades were behind the disaster.

The truth? On top of poor decisions, Custer just happened to attack a village where he was outnumbered about four-to-one.

As for Sitting Bull, the legendary chief was in his late 50s in 1876, long past the age when he would have been expected to take part in the fighting. In fact, men his age were responsible for getting the women and children to safety while the younger men fought.

Custer was a general.

George Custer had been a brevet major general during the Civil War. Brevet means temporary. After the Civil War he reverted to his regular rank as a captain. Many officers held a higher brevet rank during the Civil War. As a courtesy, after the war the officers were informally referred to by the highest brevet rank they had attained.

When the war ended, Custer was offered a full colonelcy in 1866 – with one catch. He had to lead black troops. Like most officers in the army, Custer was prejudiced against black soldiers. He refused to become a full colonel in favor of becoming a lieutenant colonel with the 7th, the rank he held until his death.