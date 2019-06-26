A Job You Can “Count” On

Census 2020 coming up in six months but the government has already begun hiring people to be a part of that process now. For more information about census job opportunities in Coconino County contact Supervisor Lena Fowler’s office at 928.679.7751.

Navajo Nation also working for an accurate 2020 census count. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez taking to social media this week to encourage tribal residents to apply.

Find out more about job opportunities with the U.S. Census Bureau here