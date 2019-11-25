News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

A Holiday Warning from the National Weather Service

November 25
04:31 2019
A major winter storm is on track to impact northern Arizona late Wednesday night through early Saturday. Difficult to impossible travel conditions are anticipated on Thursday and Friday.

We also have a cold front set to cross the region today, bringing gusty winds this afternoon and scattered snow showers tonight. Accumulations will be light.
See the attached graphics for additional details.
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below.

National Weather Service Flagstaff
