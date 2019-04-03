A Greener Navajo Nation Wants to “Heal the Land”

It’s been a legal battle for nearly a year, coal producer Peabody Energy, the Hopi Tribe and the labor union United Mine Workers of America attempting to pressure the Central Arizona Project (CAP) through legal action into returning as a potential buyer for the power of the Navajo Generating Station. On Sunday, an Arizona federal judge granted a motion to dismiss their lawsuit that sought to force the state water agency to buy coal-fired electricity.

Yesterday Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer made it official that the tribe would be taking a greener path in the future with a proclamation that the Navajo Nation is now going in a different direction: (Click Audio Below)

(Audio by Arlyssa Becenti/Twitter)

Last month, on the same day the Navajo Nation legislative committee rejected the NTEC acquisition of NGS, Navajo lawmaker Elmer Begay introduced a new bill to “move the Navajo Nation beyond coal source revenues and forward to sustainable, renewable energy sources.” The bill meant to establish a transition task force to provide recommendations, by June 7th and will be looking at replacement revenues for the money associated with coal that will be lost as well as offering assistance to displaced NGS workers.

A research brief published this week by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and lead author Tony Skrelunas, Navajo, MBA, identifies fast-emerging investment opportunities in the post-coal economy of northeastern Arizona.

The brief — Navajo-Hopi Transition Impact Investment Fund: Four Opportunity Areas— describes capital investment opportunities in four critical areas in the wake of the imminent closure of the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) and Kayenta Mine.

Decommissioning and remediation of NGS;

Reclamation and restoration of Kayenta Mine lands;

Revenue replacement through community-based business opportunities and job creation ranging from utility-scale solar generation to tourism, manufacturing, and retail trade;

Repurposing of existing facilities at NGS and of other assets such as the railroad, buildings, and airstrip associated with the plant and the mine.

Investment across all four areas will support Navajo communities affected by the shutdown of the mine and the plant, and each opportunity will require a speedy infusion of capital.

