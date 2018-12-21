A Grant and Guffaw at Valley High School

Christmas came early for science teacher Wendy Madison at Valley High School, in Sanders, Ariz. Through on-line voting Madison won a $2,500 grant from Farmer’s Insurance. Principal Verlynn Goldtooth made the surprise announcement to the staff at the high school in early December. Madison was shocked when she was awarded a giant “check” with $2,500 written on it. She will use the money to buy science supplies for her mostly Navajo students.

The keynote speaker at a recent assembly at Valley High was Ernie David Tsosie III – half of the Navajo comedy stand-up duo of James and Ernie. Tsosie had the audience laughing with his gags and stories. He wanted to open his own version of Starbucks, the comedian said. “I’d call it Rezbucks,” he said. He’d feature “rez friendly” offerings, such as a Grande Mutton milkshake with jalapenos! Tsosie also urged the students to avoid alcohol and drugs. He often discusses his own past as an alcoholic during his comedy sets.

Tsosie, from Fort Defiance, and James Junes, from Kirtland, are well known on the reservation comedy circuit. They have also appeared in movies such as “Turquoise Rose” and “Pete & Cleo,” both produced by Holt Hamilton. At the 2007 American Indian Film Festival Tsosie won best supporting actor for his role in duo’s feature film debut, “Mile Post 398,” an all-Navajo production. “Mile Post 398” is the first feature film in history where an all-Navajo team wrote, directed, produced, filmed and starred in it. On a serious note, Tsosie said his comedy partner is doing well after being sidelined by a medical procedure earlier this year.Junes had a quarter-sized cancerous polyp removed in the spring.