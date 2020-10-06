News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

A Fatal Fall At Glen Canyon Dam Overlook (near Denny’s)

A Fatal Fall At Glen Canyon Dam Overlook (near Denny’s)
October 06
15:08 2020
Print This Article

Fatality at Colorado River Overlook Near Page, Arizona 

 

Scenic View in Page (near Denny’s)

PAGE, Arizona – National Park Service (NPS) Dispatch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report at approximately 9:04 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, of a person who had fallen off a cliff overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook. The Glen Canyon Dam Overlook is located on Scenic View Drive near Page, Arizona in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Witnesses reported the victim was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River taking pictures when he fell approximately 100 feet and then slid approximately 150 feet further.  The victim suffered severe trauma and showed no signs of life after the fall.  A Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputy rappelled to the victim at 9:27 a.m and confirmed the victim was deceased. The victim has been identified as 25-year old Orlando Serrano-Arzola of Phoenix, Arizona.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Page Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation provided assistance with recovery operations. The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service express their condolences to the family.

###

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument. Visitor safety information is available at this link: https://www.nps.gov/articles/safepicture.htm

A Fatal Fall At Glen Canyon Dam Overlook (near Denny’s) - overview

Summary: A Fatal Fall At The Glen Canyon Dam Overlook (near Denny's)

Tags
coconino county sheriff's officefatal fallGlen Canyon Damglen canyon national recreation areanational park service

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Oct 7 2020, 3:53 am MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 56°F

Wind: North at 0mph

Humidity: 17%

Dewpoint: 12.0°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.