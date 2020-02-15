A Double Victory For Sand Devils’ Fans

Talk about a pivotal moment during the life of a high school basketball season. Friday night in Chinle, was perhaps it!

The Girls:

Page 43 Chinle 33

The Boys

Page 65 Window Rock 40

You could tell that the Lady Sand Devils of Coach Ryan Whitehorse had the game in hand right away. After one quarter, the girls had a modest lead of 14-10. But unlike a few other games, that was close as their opponents got.

End 2nd Qt: Page 27 Chinle 17

End 3rd Qt: Page 33 Chinle 24.

End of game: Page 43=33.

The girls were led unofficially by Torrance Begay’s 12=points.

Emma Yazzie- 8

Miquedah Taliman and Camryn Nockideneh with 6-each

Coach Justin Smith’s boys’ team had had an outstanding season by anyone’s measure. However, they had lost to the Fighting Scouts in Window Rock just a few weeks ago.

And while it was somewhat close at the beginning Saturday, Coach Smith’s guys kept control throughout, with a 5-point lead after one, and an 11-point lead at the half. By the end of Quarter-3 that began to take complete control, and the final score (65-40) proves it.

With only limited action in the first half, Stuart Sandall led the boys with 16, along with Robert Smith’s 16.

Jonah Holiday had 13-points of his own, and Gabe Gomez came through with 9-points.

The work for the Sand Devils’ girls and guys in the 3-A North Regional Basketball Tournament, isn’t over. Saturday night both Page teams will participate in the tournament’s championship games!

5:30 PM Saturday Page and Ganado fight for the girls’ championship.

7:30 PM the boys of Page will fight Chinle for the male championship.

Lake Powell Communications will have the games ‘live’ on-the-air, if you can’t make it to Chinle High School.