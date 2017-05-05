A Decision on Bears Ears, Nears?

Leaders of numerous Native American Tribes would like to have a word with Ryan Zinke. Zinke is the new Interior Secretary and at last report he was in Utah on a mission for President Trump.

Zinke’s mission is to investigate some recently (past 21-years) designated National Monuments in the area, including (and perhaps most specifically) Bears Ears.

Bears Ears National Monument was so-named in December by outgoing President Obama. It was a controversial late-term decision that some folks liked, while others did not.

Among the Tribes that want to speak with Zinke are the Navajos, Hopis, Ute Mountain Ute and the Pueblo of Zuni Tribe.

Shaun Chapoose of the Ute Indian Tribe Business Committee more or less is quoted as saying they don’t shoot arrows anymore and no bullets will be fired, but they sure know how to file a lawsuit in a court of law. That’s if the designation is cancelled by the US Government.

Zinke’s job here is to be sure that the National Monuments in question were named so under the lawful parameters. He is on a mission of 45-days before he reports back to President Trump with his findings.

The Native Americans in question are most concerned about Bears Ears in Utah. They want the designation to stand, or they are prepared to take legal action.

The above mentioned Indian tribes are seeking a conversation with the Interior Secretary. Whether he is hearing their request remains to be seen.