A Call for Az State Senator Navarrete to Resign 

Senate President Karen Fann and Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios Call for Senator Navarrete to Resign

PHOENIX— Senate President Karen Fann and Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios release a joint statement reiterating the call for Senator Navarrete to resign after his arrest on charges of sex crimes against children.

“In light of the serious and disturbing charges against Senator Navarrete, we are joining together to call for the Senator’s immediate resignation. The circumstances and serious nature of the felony charges faced by Senator Navarrete provide an untenable distraction from his role as an elected official and public servant for District 30. The Senator also now faces a Senate ethics complaint, and no one benefits from any further delay in his ultimate resignation. Child abuse and sexual misconduct of this kind is intolerable. We hope that justice will be ultimately served and pray for healing and support for all victims.”