A Bridge Over Troubled Water

By John Christian Hopkins

During heavy rains or snowfalls Sanostee Wash, in Tsé Alnáozti’í , N.M., becomes a treacherous trap for commuters forced to drive across the wash.

But that is about to change.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Council Delegate Amber Kanazbaj Crotty joined Tsé Alnáozti’í Chapter officials March 7 for the official start of construction on a new bridge.

Division of Transportation Director Garret Silversmith and Miss Navajo Nation Niagara Rockbridge were also on hand.

“We are here today to celebrate this milestone for the community of Tsé Alnáozti’í, thanks to the collaboration of local leaders and residents at the grassroots level who voiced the need for this improvement to help residents, elders, students, first responders, and many others who rely on this particular roadway each day,” Nez said. “Their voices were heard and they worked together with leadership at the central level to ensure that this new bridge was a priority. We are very thankful to Tsé Alnáozti’í Chapter leaders, their road committee, Delegate Crotty, NDOT, and others who worked hard to reach this point.”

The new 104-foot long single-span bridge, located along N5012 along the Sanostee Wash, will allow commuters to cross the dirt wash safely without having to cross flooded areas during times of heavy rain or snowfall.

During construction of the new bridge, the contractors will also install new drainage structures, cattleguards, signs, striping, and double chip seal pavement.

The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration Tribal Infrastructure Program in the amount of over $4 million, which was awarded to the FNF Construction company to build the bridge.

Wilson & Company, Inc. designed the project and completed many of the preliminary requirements.

Tsé Alnáozti’í Chapter President Jeanne Haskie, Vice President Gerald Henderson and Road Committee member Kori Tso also offered their continued support for the project and spoke about the many years of challenges for local residents that often dealt with the washed-out road.

Kanazbah Crotty, who represents Tsé Alnáozti’í Chapter as a member of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, thanked the chapter officials, the Tsé Alnáozti’í Chapter Road Committee, President Nez, and NDOT for their support to make the local transportation safer for residents.

She also spoke about the need to devote more support and resources to the local level to allow chapters to address local priorities including roads.

“Today’s groundbreaking marks the official start date for construction activities of a new single span bridge within the community of Sanostee, N.M.,” Silversmith added.

Construction should be completed later this year, in either July or August 2022, Silversmith said.

(Feature photo is of Navajo Bridge, for illustration purposes)