A “BOOM” Interrupts a Monday Morning

No one got hurt….well one crow was fatally hurt….but no humans were injured yesterday when an explosion was heard mid-morning along the north end of 7th Avenue.

There was plenty of immediate conjecture as to what caused the noise and the brief power outage. In fact, the Page Chiefs of Fire (Jeff Reed) and Police (Drew Sanders) happened to be at Lake Powell Communications at the time. We all heard it and we all went outside to see what had happened.

The General Manager of Page Utility Enterprises Bryan Hill explained it all later in the day.

First off, he made it clear that a transformer had not blown.

“It was simply a cutout, which is a fused link located up on a pole, that feeds a transformer,” he said. “A crow apparently got up in the wires and blew that fused link and blipped the reclosure.”

PUE crews were actually out in force minutes later, and those 500 (or so) customers that were affected by the situation had their power completely restored.

As far as crows go, Mr. Hill told Lake Powell Communications that they just don’t understand electricity.