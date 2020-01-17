A Basketball Loss & a Basketball Win in Tuba City

A Loss and a Win in Tuba City

If you noticed a long line of cars northbound on Highways 89 and N-20 last night a little after 9, those were the Page Sand Devil fans on their way home from Tuba City. Many had been at Tuba City High School and watched the Page Sand Devil girls’ basketball team lose to the Warriors 53-49.

On the very bright side, though, the guys from Page followed up the girls’ loss with a big win; 67-35.

For the girls, it was a night of not being able to hit free throws, and of running into a buzz saw of a defense by the warriors. Although, it was still very close after three quarters with Page trailing 34-31.

“Good game; Tuba came ready,” said ladies’ coach Ryan Whitehorse immediately following the contest. “I have to give all credit to Coach (Kimberly) Williams and her staff, and her girls.

They wanted it more.”

Coach Whitehorse said the Warriors out-worked his team Thursday night. And he added it’s hard to win ballgames when you’re not even hitting 50% of your free throws.

“You know, we’ve been shooting free throws every single day in practice,” the coach added. “It’s the easiest shot in the game, next to layups.”

He said his girls have to be able to control their emotions and keep everything in check.

Some key players were missing from Coach Whitehorse’s lineup Thursday; Camryn Nockindeneh and Torrance Begay. Senior Nockindeneh told Lake Powell Communications that she would be ready on Saturday against Ganado! And the coach said Begay will also be back.

Plus, transfer student, sophomore Chaminique Nez will be eligible to play on Saturday for the first time as a Sand Devil.

Now the boys: Page 67 Tuba City 35

The boys’ game was just an outstanding team game from start to finish, although it was fairly close for most of the first half.

Many players for Coach Justin Smith stepped forward and played very well.

Top scorers

Gabe Gomez 16

Robert Smith 13

Stuart Sandall 12

Jonah Holiday 9

Jordan Varner 5

Their coach, Justin Smith, said he wasn’t real happy with the first half (halftime score Page 31 Tuba City 20).

“We went into halftime with an eleven point lead, but we gave them ten points between the end of the first quarter and the end of the second,” said Coach Smith. “But that was a heck of a second-half!”

The coach told Gabe Gomez that it was the best game he’s had all year.

And the response from Gabe to his coach, “Yeah, I know.”

Next up is Ganado. Please be aware that the game times Saturday at Ganado have changed since the schedules first came out. The girls play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:20.