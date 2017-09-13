News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

9/11 Tribute Presented With Song, Love and Patriotism

9/11 Tribute Presented With Song, Love and Patriotism
September 13
15:56 2017
Print This Article

                               

 

9/11 was a time for remembrance across the nation, and in Page, too, on Monday.

There was a good turnout at Page City Park in the afternoon and early evening and everyone remembered the sad day 16-years earlier and how it correlates to our lives today.

City Council member Mike Bryan told the gathering that his day of service began by helping some foreigners pump gas, simply because they needed help and he was there.

“How much effort does it take to help somebody,” asked Bryan.

Earlier a Navajo man named Joseph wowed the crowd with his Native American hoop dance ability. Children and adults alike were blown away by his performance. Joseph is apparently one of the top-10 hoop dancers in the nation.

Mayor Bill Diak spoke. He said 9/11 changed the world.

“We lost what we feel was our security,” he said.

He said he hopes that with the efforts put forth this year it will make 9/11 an even bigger event in Page in the future.

Tags
9/11 tributearizonahoop dancepage

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.