911 Abuse Leads to Probation

PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a judge sentenced 19-year-old Meetkumar Desai to 3 years supervised probation for carrying out a reckless cyberattack on 911 emergency call systems in Maricopa County. Authorities will also be able to monitor Desai’s computer while he is on probation.

Desai pleaded guilty to one count of Computer Tampering in August 2017. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit arrested Desai after 4 law enforcement agencies received more than 300 hang up 911 calls between October 24th and October 26th, 2016.