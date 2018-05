Over 2,500 amateurs will be joined by 54 professional athletes in this weekend’s 8th Annual St. George Ironman Triathlon.

The race will begin Saturday at Sand Hollow State Park with a 1.2-mile swim, followed by a 56-mile bicycle ride, and finishing with a 13.2 mile footrace.

The event is considered one of the toughest on the circuit yet one of the most scenic and enjoyable.

