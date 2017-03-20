89A Will See Nightly Closures Between Flagstaff and Sedona

Those heading south on 89A may have to find a detour at night. A section of the road between Flagstaff and Sedona will be closed to through traffic each night starting today and lasting through the fall.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, State Route 89A between Flagstaff and Oak Creek Canyon will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During the closures, the U.S. Department of Transportation will work on adding turning and passing lanes as well as wider shoulders to increase safety on the 8.4 mile stretch of mountain highway.

During weekdays, the segment of road will also be reduced to a single lane with a pilot vehicle leading the way for motorists through the construction. Early morning ( 5 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.) and early evening travelers (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.) will be the only ones able to travel the mountain road without hitting construction.