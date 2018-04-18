89 Forward: Mapping Our Business Future

The Page Chamber, in partnership with CCC and the City of Page hosting a business conference to bring current, past and future business owners and managers together with employees, entrepreneurs, and others thinking of starting their own business here in Page to share ideas, network, brainstorm and have conversations about the challenges and opportunities local business owners face. The Chamber hoping to generate solutions from the conference with specific objectives both tangible and measurable for moving our community and economy forward, specifically identifying methods for creating world class experiences for residents and visitors.

Listen to Page Chamber Director Judy Franz talk more about the event in a podcast.

To register for the event and see a list of sponsorship opportunities contact the Chamber Page Lake Powell (928) 645-2741 or visit the Page Chamber website.

Free registration opportunities for students who wish to attend, simply contact the Chamber for more information.