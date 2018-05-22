News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

89 Forward: Mapping Our Business Future

May 22
16:00 2018
This week Page business owners, chamber members, city leaders and local entrepreneurs came together under one roof for brainstorming, idea sharing and city economic development as a two day event called 89 Forward: Mapping Our Business Future.

The 89 Forward Reception Monday at Blue Buddha Sushi Bar was a rousing success in advance of the big 89 Forward Business Conference Tuesday 8:15am-4pm.

Tuesday’s full day conference at the Courtyard by Marriott was extremely well attended.

One of the highlights was NGS Plant Manager Joe Frazier who gave a moving update about the plant’s scheduled 2019 closure and the long shot possibility of a company purchasing the plant before 2019. For more about his presentation click here.

Brought to you through the partnership of The Chamber Page Lake Powell, City of Page, and Coconino Community College.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

