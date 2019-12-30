8-Year Old Mexican Girl is on Her Way (to U of A?)

Here’s a girl going places in life. She is 8-year old Mexican resident Adhara Perez Sanchez, who, despite her age (8) is being invited to come and see the University of Arizona campus.

At AU the young lady could learn to be what she wants to be; an astrophysicist and an astronaut. At just 8, Adhara is a high school graduate and is taking online courses at Mexican universities.

She has been formally invited to visit the U of A campus by the University President, Robert Robbins. But there’s a strong hint that many other higher education facilities in The United States will have an interest in this child.

Meanwhile, among other things going on, Adhara, with an IQ of 162, is currently developing a smart-bracelet for children with disabilities. That’s according to Vogue Mexico.

Talk about your over-achiever!