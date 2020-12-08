News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

77 Navajo Communities With Uncontrolled Spread of COVID-19

77 Navajo Communities With Uncontrolled Spread of COVID-19
December 08
14:18 2020
Print This Article

77 Navajo Nation Communities Identified As Having Uncontrolled Spread of COVID-19

Click below to enlarge

77 Navajo Communities With Uncontrolled Spread of COVID-19 - overview

Summary: 77 Navajo Communities With Uncontrolled Spread of COVID-19

Tags
navajo nation department of healthuncontrolled spread of covid-19

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.