7,500 Hardship Assistance Checks Remain Unclaimed

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller recently issued a report

indicating that approximately 7,500 checks remained unclaimed by enrolled Navajo Nation

members who applied for the CARES Act Hardship Assistance. The current deadline to use all

CARES Act funds is Dec. 31, 2021.

Enrolled Navajo Nation members who applied for Hardship Assistance and have not received a

check, or if you received a check and did not deposit or cash it before it expired, please contact

the Office of the Controller by sending an e-mail message to [email protected] or

[email protected] or by calling (928) 871-6955, (928) 871-6271, (928) 871-6073 no

later than 5:00 p.m. (MST) on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer signed Resolution CJN-35-

21 into law in July, approving the final phase of the CARES Act Hardship Program to allow

remaining applicants to receive the direct relief funding, and to reopen the application process for

enrolled members who did not apply for the relief funds last year. Of the $714 million that the

Navajo Nation received through the CARES Act in 2020, over $361 million was approved and

made available for Hardship Assistance for direct relief to the Navajo people. As of Dec. 7, 2021,

approximately 312,000 enrolled members, adults and minors, received assistance.

“We strongly urge our people who applied, but have not received a relief check, to contact the

Office of the Controller by December 23rd. Unclaimed checks may be due to a change or error

with a mailing address, an incomplete application, or other issues. In accordance with federal

requirements, all CARES Act dollars must be spent or obligated by the end of the calendar year,”

said President Nez.

Vice President Lizer also encouraged applicants to reach out to the Office of the Controller as

soon as possible to determine the status of their application for Hardship Assistance stating, “The

Navajo Nation Council and Office of the President and Vice President allocated these funds to

help our people. If you are expecting assistance based off of your submitted application, please

make every effort to contact the Office of the Controller.”

On Nov. 24, Legislation No. 0257-21 was introduced, which seeks approval for another round of

hardship assistance and infrastructure development and improvements through the American

Rescue Plan Act. The legislation is available online: http://dibb.nnols.org/publicreporting.aspx.

Public comments may be submitted by e-mail to [email protected]

# # #