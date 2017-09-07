WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.– Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez officially opened the 71st Navajo Nation Fair at an opening ceremony held on Sept. 6.

The theme for this year’s fair is honoring our law enforcement officers and Vice President Nez said, “Respect for authority is established through good parenting.”

“We need to teach our younger generations to honor our police officers,” he said. “And that teaching begins at home when our children learn to honor their parents. Let’s take back our families and communities by showing respect for each other and our culture.”

President Russell Begaye said, “The dangers facing our officers are real.”

“The threats, cuts, bruises, injuries and psychological trauma are real,” said President Begaye. “We need to remember this when we talk about our police who serve and protect the public.”

President Begaye and Vice President Nez are encouraging attendees of the fair to say thank you to our law enforcement officers and show them respect.

During the ceremony, the Martin Sisters sang the national anthem, Talibah Begaye sang cultural songs, Vice President Nez and Navajo Nation Council Speaker Lorenzo Bates gave a welcome address, William P. Ring from the Coconino County Attorney’s Office presented the Navajo Nation with a gift, and Vice President Nez and his family cut the ribbon for the fair.

Prior to the ceremony, Vice President Nez attended the Navajo Nation Fair Baby Contest and the Miss Navajo Sheep Butchering Competition. At the sheepbutchering, he said all the young Navajo women competing should be celebrated because they are carrying on our way of life and providing guidance to our young children.

Hope Fest will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 with performances by Levi Platero, David Bearshield, Aktually, Paradigm, Broken Arrow Band, and IBC Band. The Christian music festival will be at the Office of the President and Vice President’s (OPVP) tent and will work in conjunction with the Newsboys who will be performing that same night at 9 p.m. at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena.

As a strong advocate for health and wellness, Vice President Nez has promoted efforts of OPVP to distribute water, fruits and healthy snacks during the parade. In addition, he has supported the Navajo Division of Health’s candy buy-back program for children to receive prizes in return for the candy they collect during the parade. The parade will take place on Saturday morning beginning at 8 a.m.

Staff from the Begaye-Nez administration will be accepting donations throughout the fair for Hurricane Harvey flood victims. If you would like to donate, please bring basic toiletry items, hygiene items, non-perishable groceries, school supplies and new clothing for children to the OPVP tent located across from Gorman Hall or at the OPVP office located across from the Window Rock Tribal Park and Veterans Memorial. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 10.