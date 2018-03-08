Marathon runners interested in tackling the 6th Annual Warrior Run in Kayenta in a couple weeks are registering now- the 5k, 10k, half and full marathon routes are ALL dirt and considered trail runs- starting at the Kayenta Mormon Church Saturday March 24th registration 5:30am- race begins at 7am. There is a fee to run. You can register in advance at http://warriorrun.org or they’re hosting a pasta dinner at the Kayenta Township to get those much needed carbs from 6-8pm the Friday night before, where you can also pick up your packet and register.