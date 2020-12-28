68 Navajo Communities with Uncontrolled Spread of COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health identified the following 68 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24, 2020:

Aneth, Baca/Prewitt Beclabito, Bird Springs, Black Mesa, Bodaway/Gap, Bread Springs, Cameron, Casamero Lake* Chichiltah, Chinle, Churchrock, Cove*, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Dennehotso, Ganado, Hard Rock, Hogback Houck, Indian Wells, Iyanbito, Jeddito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Lake Valley, Lechee, Leupp, Littlewater*, Lukachukai Lupton, Mariano Lake, Mexican Springs, Nageezi, Nahatadziil, Nahodishgish, Navajo Mountain, Newcomb Oaksprings*, Oljato*, Pinedale, Pinon, Red Lake, Red Rock, Red Valley*, Rock Point, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Round Rock, Sanostee, Sheepsprings, Shiprock, Shonto, Smith Lake, St. Michaels, Standing Rock*, Tachee/Blue Gap, Teec Nos Pos, Thoreau, Tohajiilee, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsayatoh, Tuba City, Twin Lakes, Two Grey Hills, Upper Fruitland

The Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-032, which went into effect on Monday until Jan. 11, 2021 with the following provisions:

· Extends the Stay-At-Home Lockdown which requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

· Re-implements full 57-hour weekend lockdowns for two additional weekends that include: 8:00 P.M. MST through 5:00 A.M. MST on Jan. 1, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2021, and for the same hours on Jan. 8, 2021 through Jan. 11, 2021.

· Essential businesses including gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, restaurants and food establishments that provide drive-thru and curbside services, and hay vendors can operate from 7:00 a.m. (MST) to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

· Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.