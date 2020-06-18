57-Hour Weekend Lockdowns Resume on Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation has ordered two more weekends of lockdown on the Navajo Nation. The first lockdown begins on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. (MDT) and the second lockdown is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. (MDT). Regular nightly curfews remain in place.

Navajo Tribal Parks Remain Closed to All Visitors

–Four Corners

–Monument Valley Navajo Travel Park

–Lake Powell Navajo Travel Park (Antelope Canyon)

–Little Colorado River Tribal Park

–Canyon De Chelly – Campground