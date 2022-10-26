Winter Season to Begin at Lone Rock

Winter Season Begins October 31 at Lone Rock Primitive Campground

PAGE, AZ – Beginning next Monday, October 31, winter season operational changes will be implemented at the Lone Rock Primitive Campground. The micro flush toilets, restrooms, and showers will be closed for the season and no potable water will be available. The vault toilets and RV dump will remain open and primitive camping will be available throughout the winter months. Campers are also encouraged to provide their own portable toilet system. As a reminder to visitors, it is prohibited to bury waste of any kind on the beach. Entrance and camping fees apply year-round and may be paid at the self-service machine located at the entrance station.

The Lone Rock Primitive Campground is located on Lake Powell between Greenehaven, Arizona and Big Water, Utah and is accessed via Highway 89.

