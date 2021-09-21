POSSIBILITIES OF TESLA CHARGING STATIONS ON THE NAVAJO NATION 09.20.2021

Today, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie met virtually with Tesla representatives to discuss electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to be possibly placed on the Navajo Nation. Tesla owns and operates the most prominent global fast-charging network in the entire world.

“The Navajo Nation is one step closer in creating a partnership with Tesla. Electric cars have become an increasingly popular mode of transportation, with nearly 7 million of them on America’s streets and highways. The average tourist spends nearly seven hours on the Nation, and having charging stations will contribute to the Nation’s economy,” said Vice President Lizer.

Superchargers can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Since charging above 8- percent is rarely necessary, stops are typically short and convenient. With a broad network of fast charging, automatic battery preconditioning, and the exceptional range of every Tesla car, you’ll spend even more time on the road, traveling abroad on the Navajo Nation. Superchargers will keep their vehicle owners charged with electrical fuel while traveling countrywide.