Senator Kelly Speaks Up About Lake Powell Issues

Sen. Kelly Advocates for Drought Adaptation and Boat Ramp Improvements at Lake Powell

Kelly calls on the National Park Service to prioritize Lake Powell boat ramp rehabilitation

During a hearing of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly discussed the impact that declining water levels at Lake Powell are having on the outdoor recreation economy in Arizona.

Drought conditions in the West have reduced water elevations inside Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to a historic low of 3,554 feet above sea level (34 percent capacity), which has curtailed the launching of motorized boats at Wahweap Marina near the City of Page.

Earlier this summer, Kelly sent a letter, along with Congressman O’Halleran and Senator Sinema, to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting permission to extend boat ramps to accommodate increases in summer boating activity. Yesterday’s hearing follows continued requests from Kelly to the National Park Service to address the need to expand the boat ramps to accommodate Lake Powell visitation. In the hearing, Kelly was told by National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Michael Reynolds that NPS funding would be used to modify the ramps.

You can read a transcript of Kelly’s exchange below. Watch his full remarks HERE.

Sen. Kelly: Thank you Mr. Chairman. I understand that you oversee the National Park Service region that includes Arizona. As you probably know, we’ve got a visitor access issue at Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Park.

And Mr. Chairman, I have a letter from Mayor Diak of the City of Page, Arizona that I ask be added to the record.

[Sen. King: Without objection.]

The Mayor’s letter talks about the closure of boat ramps at Lake Powell due to the declining water levels.

And he reports that visitors can’t launch any boats from south Lake Powell.

And Mr. Reynolds, drought conditions in the West have caused the nation to lose access to one of the largest reservoirs in the nation. If this continues unmitigated, it could crush the economy of Page, Arizona. You know this is certainly an engineering issue. I mean if the ramp doesn’t reach the water, the ramp’s unusable, I get that. But what is the Park Service doing to rehabilitate or extend the ramps at south Lake Powell?

Mr. Reynolds: Yeah, thank you Senator, and we are aware of the Mayor’s letter, so thank you for having that in the record. And our Superintendent, Billy Shot, down there is working closely with the Mayor and I understand with your staff as well for these solutions. The drought situation on the Colorado River is a huge crisis, we are investing and moving, I guess you could say this is an artful term, moving money around to try and prioritize for the superintendent and that team there, I think they call them, pipe and gravel rather than formal you know paved apron for boat ramps to try and get some things in. Ironically there are some old boat ramps that were buried, under the water right, were built there in the 60s and the water was rising, we used them, and then they went under water. They are now coming open again and there may be some opportunities that they’re looking at as we speak, in the last 48 hours, to see if we can put some funding in there to reutilize those sites. There’s a lot of complexities as you can imagine but we would be happy to sit down with your team and talk through the details of what we are working on, but we are prioritizing some funding to help the park to respond to this so that we can maintain some temporary or secondary boat ramps as it were. There are really only two open right now out of the 11 that we normally have.

Sen. Kelly: Would that funding come from the $1.6 billion provided in the Great American Outdoors Act, is that where that money would come from?

Mr. Reynolds: I’ll let the team follow up with your staff to detail exactly that, but my best thought is no, it would usually come from some emergency fundings that we have because that is very specific as you know well very specific requirements around the GAOA money.

Sen. Kelly: And I understand that we will be discharging some water from Lake Powell to Lake Mead here…imminently? What is the anticipated decrease in the level of Lake Powell from that?

Mr. Reynolds: I’ll have to get back to you on that exact number but the Bureau of Reclamation is really the ones in charge of that water flow and they have been letting us know that they are sending down water on down through the chains through some of the other states that we also see and I think that it’s basically to keep stabilizing things as long as we can, but we will get you those numbers, Senator.

Sen. Kelly: Well thank you, Mr. Reynolds.

Ms. Brengel, good morning and thanks for joining us today. This summer, we’re glad to see that visitation at Grand Canyon National Park appears to be returning to pre-pandemic levels. And fortunately, the Park has not needed to adopt any form of reservation system like other parks for day visits.

But, there is still a need to expand Grand Canyon’s bus and shuttle system to address the two-hour wait times that occasionally happen when people are trying to get to the South Rim.

In your testimony, you suggest using more busses to transport visitors into national parks. Could the National Park Service be doing more to promote park-and-ride services in communities that neighbor national parks, such as Tusayan, Arizona?

Ms. Brengel: Yes and I think one example could be Yosemite where the shuttles can start outside of the park, and come in. And you know there are a couple other examples of that and I think Kevin talked about the Island Explorer in Acadia as well. The issue is sometimes you’re still increasing the volume into a park and so really need to look at how many people you’re still bringing in via shuttle and how you are circulating them around the park and that’s where the socials science that we’ve been talking about is going to become really important is where are the shuttles taking folks and are we distributing the visitation throughout the park. But this is where we need your help too, is we have an infrastructure bill being crafted right now and we have been able to benefit park services have been able to benefit from money in the surface transportation bill to purchase shuttles, and so we really just need to make sure that we’re looking at this surface transportation bill and infrastructure proposal and adding in funds for transit for parks. Or for transit for outside communities to use to bring people into parks, but it’s a great system and it works in a lot of parks, I think we need to explores that in the parks that are getting serious overcrowding, but I would just say in Grand Canyon, where people get dropped off and making sure that we are distributing folks around the parks is going to be important.

Sen. Kelly: Well thank you Ms. Brengel, and I look forward to working with your office on solving some of these issues. Thank you.

# # #