Spring Season Starts at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Free Park Entrance April 17

PAGE, Arizona – Spring season has begun at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument. On Saturday, April 17 enjoy the added benefit of free park admission, during the first day of National Park Week. Every National Park Service unit that charges entrance fees will have free admission. Everyone is invited to participate in a Twitter chat preview of National Park Week on April 16 at 1 p.m. Join the conversation and share favorite memories, tips and stories about national parks using the hashtag #NationalParkWeek.

Visitors are encouraged to know and follow guidelines for desert and boating safety, including taking safeguards for changing weather conditions and lake levels and always wearing lifejackets when on the water. Water levels on Lake Powell change throughout the year. Always approach the shore with caution and watch for shallows and submerged debris. Life threatening dangers to avoid include swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping, and carbon monoxide emitted by generators or engines that are running.

Please note that in order to protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and National Park Service (NPS) facilities, face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including visitor centers, park restrooms, and concessioner buildings. Masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as narrow or busy trails, busy docks, and all overlooks.

More safety information is available here: Safety – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov) Boating safety information is available here: Ten Things You Need To Know Before You Boat. Recreating responsibly includes proper planning and preparation. Prior to visiting, visitors are encouraged to become aware of current alerts available here: Alerts & Conditions – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit.

Featured Photo: GLCA – NPS Photo by Gary Ladd.