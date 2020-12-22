Arizona Helps to Fight Homelessness

Governor Ducey Announces More Than $40 Million To Prevent Homelessness

PHOENIX⁠ — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the state will distribute $40,256,793 in federal funds to support Arizonans facing homelessness and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations.

“We want to make sure Arizonans have access to resources that will keep them safe and healthy, especially as we enter the new year,” said Governor Ducey. “These funds will provide critical services to struggling families, help prevent homelessness and support emergency shelters. Thank you to the many organizations across the state that support Arizonans in need, and to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for providing additional funding opportunities to our state.”

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program and its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 in communities in need.

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Arizona will distribute $16,373,488 in ESG funding. The grant program provides funding to:

Engage homeless individuals and families in helpful programs and services;

Improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families; help operate these shelters;

Rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families; and

Prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless.

“We are so grateful for the continued support for neighbors experiencing homeless in northern Arizona,” Flagstaff Shelter Services Executive Director Ross Altenbaugh. “These are the most vulnerable people in Arizona and this much needed funding during the pandemic will literally save lives. We are all so thankful to Governor Ducey and to everyone across the state who help those in need.”

The first phase of funding will support organizations across the state that provide emergency shelter, connect those facing homelessness with needed services, and more. The second phase will fund a non-competitive grant program, opening in mid-January at the Arizona Department of Economic Security, to provide funding for emergency shelter, directly help those experiencing homelessness find housing, support rapid rehousing, and more.

“Maggie’s Place is tremendously grateful for the financial support from the Governor’s Office. Despite many challenges of 2020, Maggie’s Place has been able to remain open because of this funding,” said Maggie’s Place Chief Executive Officer Laura Magruder.” Thanks to this generous support, we have continued to provide shelter and services to some of the most vulnerable members of our community — homeless, pregnant women and their children.”

Flagstaff Shelter Services and Maggie’s Place are recipients of the ESG funding.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

Arizona will distribute $23,883,305 in CDBG funding. CDBG aims to provide adequate housing and a suitable living environment, as well as expand economic opportunities, for individuals and families facing financial barriers. The efforts of the program will support economic recovery, mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and expand resources for Arizona’s most vulnerable.

This funding will be administered through the Arizona Department of Housing and will provide emergency payments of rent, utility, food, and clothing for families and individuals for 6 months; fund the acquisition, conversion, and rehabilitation of emergency shelters and transitional housing; and support other public services activities.

Background

On July 14th, Governor Ducey announced a plan to distribute $5,950,572 from the ESG program to organizations that support Arizonans in need, combat homelessness, and help ensure families and individuals keep a roof over their heads.

A total of $4.35 million of the funding was distributed to shelters, programs and services that help homeless individuals and families throughout Arizona. $1.6 million was distributed to services and programs that work to prevent homelessness in Arizona.

On July 21st, the Governor announced $975,000 from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund for 12 organizations in Arizona that provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The funding supports efforts to provide food for those utilizing shelters; locate alternative housing to maintain social distancing among the homeless population; and clean and sanitize shelters to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On March 30, the Governor announced an initial $6.7 million in funding to support Arizona food banks, nutrition programs and programs that serve the homeless. The dollars come from the Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, established in March through a bipartisan state budget agreement that added $50 million for Arizona’s COVID-19 response.

