Mr. and Mrs. Nez Congratulate Joe Biden

Navajo President Congratulates Biden

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez offered their congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden.

“The people have spoken and change is coming to America. Now that the hard-fought campaign and election have passed, we have to come together, heal, and unite to move tribal nations and the country forward on a positive path,” Nez said.

Although President Donald Trump has not yet conceded defeat, Biden has been projected as the winner of the 2020 Election. The record turn-out led Biden and Trump to receive the two highest vote totals ever for a U.S. presidential election.

“The First Americans of this country, including a large majority of Navajo voters, had a major impact in the outcome of the presidential election in several swing states – that needs to be recognized and acknowledged by all,” Nez added. “Both campaigns fought hard for Native American votes, particularly Navajo votes, and that’s truly a reflection of the growing influence and power of tribal nations across the country.”

In October, Nez met face-to-face with Biden and now Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to talk about the ‘Biden-Harris Plan for Tribal Nations’.

“We were assured that tribal nations would always have a seat at the table,” Nez said. “The Navajo Nation now looks forward to working together with the Biden-Harris Administration to put that plan into action.”

“It’s a historic day for our entire country and the Navajo Nation,” First Lady Nez said. “In the past several years, we have built a strong partnership and friendship with our next First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, who helped bring the very first cancer treatment center to the Navajo Nation.”