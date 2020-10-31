Navajo Nation Sues Hemp Farmers

News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

October 31
04:16 2020
By John Christian Hopkins

 

The Navajo Nation has filed suit against 33 people accused of violating tribal law by growing hemp or marijuana on tribal land.

The farmers are from Shiprock, N.M. and surrounding areas.

“The Navajo Nation alleges that these defendants possess or control Navajo lands that are being used to illegally grow, produce, manufacture, transport or sell industrial hemp and/or marijuana,” according to a press release.

These actions, according to the lawsuit, are irreparably injuring and contaminating the nation’s lands, waters, and other natural resources, the release states.

Despite tribal laws that clearly make it illegal to cultivate and sell hemp or marijuana, the individuals being sued were willing to risk community health to make a profit, according to Navajo Attorney General Doreen McPaul.

Mr. Benally (Facebook)

This is the second lawsuit filed against hemp farmers. In September a suit was filed to stop similar operation by Shiprock resident Dineh Benally.

The release states the following individuals were named as defendants in the suit filed October 28: Farley BlueEyes, Deana Alvarado, Gilbert Bedonie, William Bedonie, Richard Begaye (aka Richard Begay), Donald Benally, Margaret Benally (aka Marjorie Benally), Marcus Benally (aka Markus Benally), Winston Benally, Lula Boy, Grace Chavez, Harrison Cly, Jimmie Coolidge (Jimmy Coolidge), David Devore, Marcus Field, Margaret Harrison, Anita Hayes, Perry Hayes, Robin Hayes, Robert Hayes, Freddie Hobson, Larry Jack, Austin Jim, Fernando Jim, Jean Jones, Donald Kee, Kathy Manis, Sherrel Mesa, Lynette Muttes, Louise Pettigrew, Ronnie Ross, Gene Sherrell and Nita Yazzie.

 

