$500 Reward Offered For Bears Ears Sign Info

History tends to repeat itself. In a carbon copy of vandalism last summer, new signs with misleading, phony messages have been posted in the new Bears Ears National Monument.

Signs stating the entrance fee is $100 per vehicle per day have been nailed to tress and put up on campgrounds at trailheads. According to the San Juan County Sheriff, the fliers have been showing up everywhere.

Notices’ stating the monument was closed to Native American ceremonial activities, which are very important to the area, were posted at Bears Ears last summer. Other signs said the federal government intended to take away four million acres from the Navajo Nation.

San Juan County Sheriff Rick Eldridge said, “I think it’s the same group of people, or individual, responsible. I have a hunch who it is. I would love to get to the bottom of this.”

A $500 reward is being offered for information.