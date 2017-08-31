50 Years of Dunks, Jams and Slams

If you are a Basketball fan, we have big news for you!

In preparation for their 50th season the Phoenix Suns will be holding a training camp on the campus of Northern Arizona University, the camp will be held September 26-29th.

The Suns will conclude camp with an open scrimmage on September 29th at 6:30 pm at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The event is free to the public and seats are first come first serve.

Fans can RSVP for the event on the Suns website (Suns.com) and have an opportunity to win prizes including winning tickets to the team’s season opener on Oct 18th.

Be a part of the Suns historic 50th and take a trip down to Prescott Valley to watch Devin Booker and company burn up the court.

The Suns are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season that saw them finish at the bottom of the western conference just ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.