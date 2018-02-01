50 Years of Diné Education

The oldest tribal college hit a milestone this week. Diné College celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed an official proclamation recognizing the achievement in Farmington. Half a century of providing education rooted in Diné language & culture empowering students to succeed after graduation and continue to contribute to the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Tribal Council established Navajo Community College back in 1968 in Many Farms, Arizona. Since then branch locations have been developed in Shiprock, Crownpoint, Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock.