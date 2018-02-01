News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

50 Years of Diné Education

50 Years of Diné Education
February 01
09:28 2018
Print This Article

Diné College Library – Tsaile Campus

The oldest tribal college hit a milestone this week. Diné College celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed an official proclamation recognizing the achievement in Farmington. Half a century of providing education rooted in Diné language & culture empowering students to succeed after graduation and continue to contribute to the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Tribal Council established Navajo Community College back in 1968 in Many Farms, Arizona. Since then branch locations have been developed in Shiprock, Crownpoint, Chinle, Tuba City and Window Rock.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.