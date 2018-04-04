Summer of Assassins

The nation was engulfed by murder, most foul, 50 years ago this year.

It began 50 years ago today – April 4, 1968 – in Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was standing on the balcony at the Lorraine Motel with some of his supporters (including Jesse Jackson) when an assassin’s bullet slammed into him.

King was a leader of the Civil Rights crusade that ended decades of Jim Crow rule in the southern United States. But his anti-Vietnam rhetoric had eroded some of his support, annoying President Lyndon Johnson.

King had gone to Memphis to lend support to a strike by the city’s garbage workers. He believed economic equality was an essential part of civil rights.

Why James Earl Ray went there was the stuff of conspiracies. It included a mysterious figure called “Raoul,” a high-powered rifle, a motel room across the street from the balcony King stood on and a successful escape to Canada.

In his last speech – delivered the night before his death – King’s words carried a hint of his fate.

“I’ve been to the mountaintop, and I’ve looked over and I’ve seen the Promised Land,” King said. “I want you to know tonight that even though I may not get there with you, we – as a people – will get to the Promised Land.”

Barely two months later, a man born to privilege and wealth – who had become a civil rights crusader – met a similar fate in Los Angeles.

U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy had jumped into the 1968 presidential race late – waiting until incumbent Johnson announced he would not seek re-election.

On June 5, 1968 Kennedy enjoyed one of the greatest successes of his life. The former U.S. Attorney General had just won the hugely important California primary – virtually assuring him of the Democratic nomination.

Taking a short-cut through the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel Bobby Kennedy came face-to-face with Sirhan B. Sirhan a Palestinian sympathizer.

The political malcontent fired at near-point blank range, mortally wounding Kennedy.

King had gained immortality with his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Kennedy had a dream of his own.

“Some men see things as they are and ask ‘Why?’ I dream of things that never were and ask ‘Why not’?”